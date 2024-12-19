Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,266 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth $233,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.97 and a twelve month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

