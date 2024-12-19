Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 78.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.