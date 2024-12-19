Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of DHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $55,472,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 873,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 1,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 624,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. DHT’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.