Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of IAC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 70.4% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 165,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.73). The business had revenue of $938.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised IAC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.