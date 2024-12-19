Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,356,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,039,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,604,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,793,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,603.68. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

