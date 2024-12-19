Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Air Lease Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE AL opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

