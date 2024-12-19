Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $226.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $176.10 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

