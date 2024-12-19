Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $77,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $14,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

