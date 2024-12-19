Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.52 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

