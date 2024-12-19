Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,519,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,478,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 190,498 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.01.

NAPA stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.03. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

