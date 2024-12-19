Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.3 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

