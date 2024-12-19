Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,863. This trade represents a 14.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,354,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at $262,160,011.56. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,677,309 shares of company stock valued at $43,283,184 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

