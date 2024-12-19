Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.92 Million Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UMH Properties by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,348.30. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,210 in the last 90 days. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 661.54%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

