Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.34 Million in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 81,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

América Móvil Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.30 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.