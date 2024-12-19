Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.60 Million in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 516,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 16.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,915,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 849,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 66.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,875,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on BTG shares. CIBC upped their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.
B2Gold Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
