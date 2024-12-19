Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

