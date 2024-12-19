Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 86,353 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $550.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

