Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 379,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12,560.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,811 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,147,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 2,507,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,839,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 1,065,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 925,084 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

