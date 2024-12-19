Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Riskified as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 286,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Riskified by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 573,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 286,603 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Riskified by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $830.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

