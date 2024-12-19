Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Sohu.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 115,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $312,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SOHU opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

