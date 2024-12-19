Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 37,200 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $51.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

