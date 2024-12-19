Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 30.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 129,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

