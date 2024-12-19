Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Centerspace worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.34%.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

