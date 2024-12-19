Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,445 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.10. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.