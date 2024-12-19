Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,698 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter valued at $8,361,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,275,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter valued at $473,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

