Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,743 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after acquiring an additional 922,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TPG by 902.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 376,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TPG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in TPG by 112.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -186.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. TPG’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

