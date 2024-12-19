Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,772 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,645,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,465,000 after acquiring an additional 261,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after buying an additional 1,965,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,490,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,602,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SON opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

