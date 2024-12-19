Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 38,966 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,966 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of CareDx worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 175.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,600. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Stock Down 7.9 %

CareDx stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.84. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

