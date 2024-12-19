Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.71 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in National Grid by 11,704.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after buying an additional 644,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Grid by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

