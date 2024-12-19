Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.77 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 273.33 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.