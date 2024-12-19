Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.87 Million Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FER opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

FER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

