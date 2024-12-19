Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,298 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:AU opened at $23.15 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.