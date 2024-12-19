Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,791 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HMY opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.