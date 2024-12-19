Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 63,901 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

