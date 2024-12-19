Reviewing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Arvinas has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arvinas and Unicycive Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $161.10 million 7.94 -$367.30 million ($4.67) -3.99 Unicycive Therapeutics $680,000.00 100.44 -$30.54 million ($0.97) -0.68

Analyst Recommendations

Unicycive Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicycive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arvinas and Unicycive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 1 14 0 2.93 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Arvinas currently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 241.21%. Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 678.88%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas N/A -50.26% -24.87% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -29.88%

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Arvinas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. Arvinas, Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.