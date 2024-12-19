Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $7.49. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,719,044 shares trading hands.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter valued at $2,765,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

