Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $424.62 million, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.63. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

