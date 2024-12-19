SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Head-To-Head Analysis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OppFi alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and SAIHEAT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $523.16 million 1.20 -$1.00 million $0.16 45.69 SAIHEAT $6.95 million 1.81 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than SAIHEAT.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OppFi and SAIHEAT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and SAIHEAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09% SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OppFi beats SAIHEAT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About SAIHEAT

(Get Free Report)

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.