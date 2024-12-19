SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 121.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of SentinelOne worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 516,244 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 363.0% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 807,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 633,301 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

S stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,299,274.10. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,657.40. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,693. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

