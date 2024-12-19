Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock valued at $209,985,077. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $128.91 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

