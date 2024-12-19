Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.
SKYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Skye Bioscience
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
Skye Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $3.01 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.