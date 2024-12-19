Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Tuan Tu Diep sold 19,489 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $97,250.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,472.41. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Punit Dhillon sold 82,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $411,904.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,816.77. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 232,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,360. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $3.01 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

