Smartoptics Group AS (OTC:SMOPF) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Smartoptics Group AS (OTC:SMOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Smartoptics Group AS Stock Up 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Smartoptics Group AS Company Profile

Smartoptics Group AS provides optical networking solutions and devices worldwide. Its products include flexible open line systems; multiplexers and OADMs; modular transponders and muxponders; optical transceivers; active and passive system products; and Sosmart software suites. The company also provides technical support, extended warranty, advance product replacement, complete and smart care, network design, staging and installation support, and training and education services.

