Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 47,916 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $2,681,379.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,938,961.76. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $280,250.00.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $276,750.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
SMAR opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -932.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $56.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
