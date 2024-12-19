Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.91) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.11). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.91), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.
Sports Direct International Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 470 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
