State Street Corp Has $57.78 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $57,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

