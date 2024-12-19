Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.42 Million Stake in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Spire Global by 2,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPIR shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Spire Global Stock Down 7.6 %

Spire Global stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $742,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,453.31. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $259,833.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,535.04. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,714 over the last three months. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

