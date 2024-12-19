Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.45 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 26.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 44.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $256.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.13. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $279.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

