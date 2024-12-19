Stuart Aitken Sells 132,627 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $8,379,373.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,103.14. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kroger Price Performance
KR stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $63.59.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,269,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,426,000 after buying an additional 281,878 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,037,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
