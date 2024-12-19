S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $6.49. S&W Seed shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 18,093 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

