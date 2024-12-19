Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.44) -0.85 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -86.17% -71.14% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenaya Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,309.21%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

